Yemen rebels release two U.S. hostages, one from UK: Washington Post, citing U.S. officials
September 20, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen rebels release two U.S. hostages, one from UK: Washington Post, citing U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group has freed three Westerners held in the capital Sanaa for months, including two from the United States and one from Britain, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

It said their release was arranged with the help of the sultan of Oman, but that a third American hostage was still being held. The three men were being flown to Muscat, it said.

One of the U.S. men had previously been identified as Scott Darden, 45, an employee of a Louisiana-based logistics company, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; editing by Ralph Boulton

