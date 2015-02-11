Houthi leader says restoring stability to Yemen in everyone's interest

DUBAI (Reuters) - The leader of the Houthi rebel group which has seized power in Yemen said on Tuesday is was in everyone’s interests to restore stability to the country.

“This is an important, large country, rich in resources which its people don’t benefit from and has a very, very important geographic position. It’s in the interest of every power, domestic and foreign, to stabilize this country,” Abdel Malik al-Houti said in a televised speech.

“Any attempt to sow chaos or harm this country will have its repercussions on the interests of these powers,” he added.