Melee erupts between Yemen government supporters, Houthis at press event
June 18, 2015 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

Melee erupts between Yemen government supporters, Houthis at press event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Supporters of the Yemeni government in exile interrupted a press event given by Iran-allied Houthi officials in Geneva on Thursday, throwing shoes and insulting them as “criminals” and “dogs” who were “killing children” in Yemen.

Hamza Al-Houthi, head of the Houthi delegation to U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, stayed composed throughout the melee of several minutes that began when a woman in a headscarf went to the podium and threw a shoe at him, an insult in the Arab world.

“They are killing the children of south Yemen,” a pro-government supporter shouted before a fistfight broke out between Houthis and government supporters. The latter were then escorted out.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
