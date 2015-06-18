Melee erupts between Yemen government supporters, Houthis at press event

GENEVA (Reuters) - Supporters of the Yemeni government in exile interrupted a press event given by Iran-allied Houthi officials in Geneva on Thursday, throwing shoes and insulting them as “criminals” and “dogs” who were “killing children” in Yemen.

Hamza Al-Houthi, head of the Houthi delegation to U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, stayed composed throughout the melee of several minutes that began when a woman in a headscarf went to the podium and threw a shoe at him, an insult in the Arab world.

“They are killing the children of south Yemen,” a pro-government supporter shouted before a fistfight broke out between Houthis and government supporters. The latter were then escorted out.