Houthi leader rejects Yemen truce: Twitter account

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement has rejected a ceasefire planned by its Saudi-led Arab coalition adversary, saying such a truce would benefit only Islamic State and al Qaeda, according to a message posted on the group’s Twitter account.
“The battle goes on and the war is not over ,” Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi was quoted as saying by the message. The ceasefire was due to take effect at 23.59 Yemen time (2059 GMT) on Sunday evening.
