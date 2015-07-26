FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi leader rejects Yemen truce: Twitter account
July 26, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Houthi leader rejects Yemen truce: Twitter account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement has rejected a ceasefire planned by its Saudi-led Arab coalition adversary, saying such a truce would benefit only Islamic State and al Qaeda, according to a message posted on the group’s Twitter account.

“The battle goes on and the war is not over ,” Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi was quoted as saying by the message. The ceasefire was due to take effect at 23.59 Yemen time (2059 GMT) on Sunday evening.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Hadeel al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean

