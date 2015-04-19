FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi leader accuses Saudi Arabia of seeking to occupy Yemen
April 19, 2015 / 5:13 PM / 2 years ago

Houthi leader accuses Saudi Arabia of seeking to occupy Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, accused Saudi Arabia on Sunday of trying to invade and occupy the country and bring it under its hegemony.

Saudi Arabia has led three weeks of air strikes on the Houthis, hoping to halt advances that could give the Shi‘ites from the north full control of Yemen and enable Riyadh’s arch-foe Tehran to expand its influence in the Arabian peninsula.

Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Gareth Jones

