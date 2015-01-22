FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi leader proposes Yemeni presidential council
January 22, 2015 / 7:29 PM / 3 years ago

Houthi leader proposes Yemeni presidential council

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - A senior leader of Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement welcomed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s resignation on Thursday and proposed setting up a presidential council that would include Houthi-led groups, the army and some political parties.

Abu al-Malek Yousef al-Fishi, seen as the ideologue of the Houthis’ Ansarullah group, described the resignation as good news for all Yemenis and said on Twitter that the Arab country was heading towards “security, stability, tranquillity and prosperity”.

“I propose setting up a presidential council of the honorable revolutionary and political components, and in which the army, security and the popular committees will be represented, so everybody will participate in managing what remains of the transitional period,” he added in another tweet.

But Abdelmalek al-Ejri, a member of the Ansarullah politburo, suggested that comments on social media by some Houthi leaders did not represent the Shi‘ite movement’s official position on the departures of Hadi and Prime Minister Khaled Bahah.

“Until this moment, no official position has been issued regarding the resignation of Hadi and Bahah,” he said on Twitter.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

