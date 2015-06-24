FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRC delivers 1,000 tonnes of food to Yemen
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

ICRC delivers 1,000 tonnes of food to Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An International Committee of the Red Cross ship has delivered 1,000 tonnes of emergency food aid -- enough to feed 140,000 people for 30-40 days -- to Yemen’s Hodeidah port, along with three large electricity generators, it said on Wednesday.

Yemen’s food situation has reached emergency levels -- close to famine -- in many provinces, the United Nations has said. The food will be distributed in Aden and elsewhere as soon as the warring sides allow, the ICRC said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.