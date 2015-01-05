Blast targets Houthi base in Yemen capital: local residents

SANAA (Reuters) - A large blast targeted a base belonging to Yemen’s Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi militia in a western district of the capital Sanaa early on Monday, residents said, but it was not clear if there were casualties.

The Houthis, who control large swathes of Yemen and are regarded as enemies by Sunni militants including those in al Qaeda’s Yemeni wing, sealed off the area soon afterwards to prevent access to it.