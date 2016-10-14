FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi soldier killed by Houthi fire in southern border area: TV
October 14, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi soldier killed by Houthi fire in southern border area: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Saudi soldier was killed on Friday when Yemen's Houthi group attacked across the border into the kingdom's southern Jizan province, state television al-Ekhbariya reported.

The Iran-allied Houthis, who are battling the internationally recognized government of Yemen's President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, often fire missiles or mortars into southern Saudi regions including Jizan and Najran, and often test Saudi defenses with guerrilla-style incursions.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies intervened in Yemen's war in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. Several dozen Saudi soldiers have been killed in clashes along the country's long, rugged border with Yemen.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Dominic Evans

