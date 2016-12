CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Sunday that killed up to 49 Yemeni soldiers in the southern port city of Aden, the group said in a statement.

Islamic State said more than 70 "apostates" were killed in the attack carried out by a suicide bomber it identified as Abu Hashem al-Radfani.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)