DOHA An Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it would stop using British-made BL-755 cluster munitions in Yemen where thousands of civilians have been killed in 20 months of conflict.

"The government of Saudi Arabia confirms that it has decided to stop the use of cluster munitions of the type BL-755 and informed the United Kingdom government of that," Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The coalition has used the munitions, which scatter bomblets across a wide area, in a limited way to protect its borders, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)