5 months ago
Twenty two people killed in mosque attack in Yemen's Marib
#World News
March 17, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 5 months ago

Twenty two people killed in mosque attack in Yemen's Marib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Twenty two people were killed in an attack on a mosque during Friday prayers inside a military base in Yemen's Marib province, local officials said.

Two missiles were fired at the mosque located inside the military camp of Kofal in the west of Marib after a rocket was fired, the officials said.

Most of Marib is under the control of forces loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi. Iran-allied Houthis are battling his internationally recognized government.

Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Gareth Jones

