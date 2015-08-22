FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb hits intelligence building in Yemen's Aden, no casualties
August 22, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Bomb hits intelligence building in Yemen's Aden, no casualties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Several bombs exploded outside a building used by the intelligence services in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Saturday, causing fires to break out but no casualties, a local official said.

Four people were killed in a bombing of Aden’s governor’s office in Thursday.

Aden has been at the center of a battle between Iran-allied Houthi movement from Yemen’s north and supporters of the exiled government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Fighters loyal to Hadi captured Aden from the Houthis and their allies, forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, in July after months of street battles and air strikes on the Houthis by a Saudi-led coalition.

The intelligence offices are located near the administration offices of Aden’s port and the radio and television building, the official said.

Explosive devices had been planted on the fence of surrounding the building, he said, which was severely damaged in the blasts. He gave no further details on the identity of the bombers.

There has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

