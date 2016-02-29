FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber kills four in Yemen's Aden city: security source, residents
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 29, 2016 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber kills four in Yemen's Aden city: security source, residents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed four soldiers on Monday when he rammed a car laden with explosives into a military checkpoint in Aden, residents and a security official said.

Several soldiers were also wounded in the attack at al-Mimdara neighborhood in Sheikh Othman district, northeast of Aden, but they gave no precise figure.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but it appears to resemble previous bombings carried out by the Yemeni branch of Islamic State that have targeted security forces or senior officials in Aden since supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi retook the city from Iran-allied Houthis last year.

The embattled Yemen government is based in Aden and has struggled to build up a national military and pay its bills, including to fighters who have fought on its behalf, as al Qaeda and Islamic State militants have taken advantage of 10 months of civil war to expand their presence in the second largest city.

In fighting on Sunday, local militiamen and soldiers guarding the presidential palace fought hours of gunbattles over unpaid medical bills and compensations for guards in an attack outside the palace last month.

Local fighters said on Monday that eight people from both sides died, while seven others were wounded.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.