Saudi coalition reaffirms pause in Yemen border fighting

RIYADH (Reuters) - The spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen on Tuesday said the pause in the fighting on the border between the two countries was continuing, as was work on clearing land mines, in comments reported by al-Arabiya al-Hadath news channel on Twitter.

Brigadier General Ahmed al-Asseri was quoted as saying the pause in fighting was confirmed and that mediation between the sides by local tribes was continuing. He was also quoted as saying the military situation in Taiz, in southern Yemen, was positive.