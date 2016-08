People search for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

SANAA At least 16 members of the extended family of a Yemeni mosque imam were killed on Wednesday in an air strike on their family home in northern Yemen by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, a Reuters witness, a medic and a resident said.

They said missiles struck a house of the imam, identified as Saleh Abu Zainah, in northern Saada province. The imam, his family, his two sons and their families all died in the attack, they said.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)