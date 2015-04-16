FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Largest Muslim group asks Indonesia to broker talks on Yemen
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 16, 2015 / 5:43 AM / 2 years ago

Largest Muslim group asks Indonesia to broker talks on Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The world’s largest Muslim organization urged Indonesia to broker talks on Yemen at an Asia-Africa leaders conference next week, hoping for a breakthrough to end fighting between Iran-allied Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition.

“We received ambassadors from the (Organisation of Islamic Conference) yesterday and they voiced their hope that Indonesia can contribute to resolving the problem in Yemen,” Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto told reporters on Thursday.

He did not elaborate on how Indonesia, which has the world’s largest Muslim population, plans to broker talks.

Indonesia will host a five-day Asia-Africa conference in Jakarta and Bandung starting on Monday, with dozens of leaders expected to attend.

Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.