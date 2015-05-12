FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls on Iran to direct Yemen-bound cargo ship to Djibouti
May 12, 2015 / 4:19 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. calls on Iran to direct Yemen-bound cargo ship to Djibouti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday called on Iran to direct an Iranian cargo ship that Tehran says is carrying Yemen-bound humanitarian aid to a United Nations distribution hub in Djibouti.

“If the Iranians follow U.N. protocol, move the ship to a port in Djibouti, allow the humanitarian cargo they claim is on the ship to be distributed through U.N. channels, then they will have done the right thing in this case,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said.

“Anything short of that would not be the right thing,” he said.

Iranian state news agency IRNA said the Iran-flagged Iran Shahed cargo ship set sail on Monday and was bound for the Yemeni port of Hodaida, which is held by Iran-allied Houthi fighters.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
