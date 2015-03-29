Yemen says Saudi-led campaign stopped Iran flights supplying Houthis

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The Saudi-led campaign targeting Houthis prevented at least two daily flights coming from Iran that were providing military equipment for the militia, Yemen’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

“The military campaign ... prevented the continuation of the air route that was coming from Iran ... at least two planes daily that were providing them with military equipment,” Riyadh Yaseen told reporters in Sharm el-Sheikh after an Arab League summit.