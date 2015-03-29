FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen says Saudi-led campaign stopped Iran flights supplying Houthis
#World News
March 29, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen says Saudi-led campaign stopped Iran flights supplying Houthis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The Saudi-led campaign targeting Houthis prevented at least two daily flights coming from Iran that were providing military equipment for the militia, Yemen’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

“The military campaign ... prevented the continuation of the air route that was coming from Iran ... at least two planes daily that were providing them with military equipment,” Riyadh Yaseen told reporters in Sharm el-Sheikh after an Arab League summit.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Michael Georgy

