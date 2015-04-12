Iran denies military advisors captured in Yemen

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has denied reports that Iranian military advisors were captured in the Yemeni city of Aden, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

“Iran has no kind of military force in Yemen,” IRNA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian as saying.

Local militiamen in Aden said on Saturday they had captured two Iranian military officers advising Houthi rebels, whose rapid advances in Yemen have drawn air strikes from Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia.