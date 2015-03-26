FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran state media calls Saudi air strikes in Yemen a U.S.-backed aggression
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Iran state media calls Saudi air strikes in Yemen a U.S.-backed aggression

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian state media said on Thursday the military operation by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies in Yemen was a “U.S.-backed aggression”.

State television broadcast footage of some of the damage, showing dozens of bodies and some wounded people, saying ”many Yemeni citizens were killed in the U.S.-backed aggressions

in Yemen”.

Iran denies providing money and training to the Shi‘ite Houthi militia in Yemen as claimed by some Western and Yemeni officials.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.