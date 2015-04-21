Iran says welcomes end to killing of civilians in Yemen

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry welcomed a halt to air strikes in Yemen, an Iranian news agency reported, in an apparent reference to an announcement by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday of an end to a military operation against Iranian-allied Houthi forces there.

“Before this, we said the crisis in Yemen had no military solution, and ... a halt to killing innocent and defenseless people is absolutely a step forward,” ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.