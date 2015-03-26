Iraq rejects military intervention in Yemen: Foreign Ministry

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq rejected the use of force in Yemen on Thursday and said military intervention by Saudi Arabia and Arab allies would complicate the situation.

“The Iraqi Foreign Ministry expresses its concern at the military intervention in Yemeni affairs, which leads to complicating the situation further,” it said in a statement.

“Our stance is to reject the use of force and to call on all Yemeni sides to put their differences behind through serious discussion”.