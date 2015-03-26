FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq rejects military intervention in Yemen: Foreign Ministry
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq rejects military intervention in Yemen: Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq rejected the use of force in Yemen on Thursday and said military intervention by Saudi Arabia and Arab allies would complicate the situation.

“The Iraqi Foreign Ministry expresses its concern at the military intervention in Yemeni affairs, which leads to complicating the situation further,” it said in a statement.

“Our stance is to reject the use of force and to call on all Yemeni sides to put their differences behind through serious discussion”.

Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alison Williams

