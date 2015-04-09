FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Khamenei says Saudi air strikes in Yemen causing genocide
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Khamenei says Saudi air strikes in Yemen causing genocide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi fighters in Yemen had killed innocent civilians and amounted to genocide.

“The aggression by Saudi Arabia against Yemen and its innocent people was a mistake,” Khamenei said in a televised speech. “This is a crime and genocide that can be prosecuted in international courts.”

Khamenei said Saudi Arabia, which launched air strikes against the Houthis two weeks ago after they began an offensive to capture the southern Yemeni city of Aden, would not emerge victorious from the conflict.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Dominic Evans, editing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.