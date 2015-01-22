FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Resigning PM decries 'unconstructive political maze' in Yemen
#World News
January 22, 2015 / 5:33 PM / 3 years ago

Resigning PM decries 'unconstructive political maze' in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni Prime Minister Khaled Baha said in a letter offering his government’s resignation on Thursday that it did not want to be dragged into “an unconstructive political maze”, according to a text of the document posted on his Facebook page.

The letter to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi came less than 24 hours after Hadi signaled he would accede to demands by the powerful Houthi movement for a bigger stake in constitutional and political arrangements.

The resignation letter said the government did not wish to be “dragged into an unconstructive political maze that is not based on law or order”, according to the Facebook posting.

Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich

