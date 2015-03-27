Yemen air strikes hit airfield in oil-producing Marib

CAIRO (Reuters) - Warplanes struck an air force base in the oil-producing Marib area of Yemen northeast of the capital Sanaa early on Friday, destroying a radar station only five kilometers (three miles) from the Safer oil field, residents said.

While Marib is not held by the Houthi militia, which is the main target of the Saudi-led coalition carrying out air strikes in the country, the area contains forces loyal to its ally, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.