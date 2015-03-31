FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen minister calls for Arab ground push 'as soon as possible'
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen minister calls for Arab ground push 'as soon as possible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemeni foreign minister Riyadh Yasseen called on Tuesday for an Arab ground intervention in the country “as soon as possible”.

Asked by an interviewer on pan-Arab television channel al-Arabiya Hadath whether he sought an Arab ground intervention, Yaseen responded: “Yes, we are asking for that, and as soon as possible, in order to save our infrastructure and save Yemenis under siege in many cities.”

For six days, a Saudi-led coalition has bombed Iran-allied Houthi fighters and army units fighting against President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose last bastion in the southern city of Aden was heavily shelled overnight.

Reporting By Omar Fahmy; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet

