10 months ago
Pentagon says will respond, in time, to missile attacks on ship
#World News
October 12, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

Pentagon says will respond, in time, to missile attacks on ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said it would respond "at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner" after a new, attempted missile attack on a U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen on Wednesday, the second such incident in four days.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said the USS Mason detected at least one missile launched from Houthi-controlled territory near Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

"The ship employed defensive countermeasures, and the missile did not reach USS Mason," Cook said in a statement.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
