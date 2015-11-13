FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worshippers killed as bomb hits Yemen mosque in Houthi-dominated region: residents
November 13, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Worshippers killed as bomb hits Yemen mosque in Houthi-dominated region: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A bomb exploded on Friday during midday prayers at a mosque frequented by Houthi supporters in Yemen’s northwestern Mahwit region, killing several worshippers and wounding others, residents said.

The blast took place in Shibam, a city about 40 km (25 miles) outside the capital Sanaa which has been an area of relative calm in the conflict-stricken country.

At least 5,600 Yemenis have been killed in seven months of war, in which Iran-allied Houthis and forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh have been battling armed supporters of an exiled government backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition.

That fighting continued on Friday in the southern al-Dalea region, as Houthi and Saleh fighters shelled a military base with Katyusha rockets while pressing toward the provincial capital.

Supporters of exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi responded by ambushing the rebels in their cars, killing 14 people, said medical sources.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Katie Paul; editing by Richard Balmforth

