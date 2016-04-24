FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemeni, UAE troops enter Qaeda-held city: residents
April 24, 2016 / 5:17 PM / a year ago

Yemeni, UAE troops enter Qaeda-held city: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Yemeni and Emirati troops on Sunday plunged into the southern port city of Mukalla, residents said, entering a stronghold of the Yemeni wing of al Qaeda for the first time in over a year of war.

“Coalition armored vehicles and the army entered Mukalla and al Qaeda fighters are departing,” said one resident, who declined to be named for security reasons.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams

