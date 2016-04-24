Yemeni, UAE troops enter Qaeda-held city: residents

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Yemeni and Emirati troops on Sunday plunged into the southern port city of Mukalla, residents said, entering a stronghold of the Yemeni wing of al Qaeda for the first time in over a year of war.

“Coalition armored vehicles and the army entered Mukalla and al Qaeda fighters are departing,” said one resident, who declined to be named for security reasons.

(Story corrects to remove garble in first paragraph).