Obama, Egypt's Sisi talked on the phone Tuesday: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday, the White House National Security Council said.

There were no immediate details about what the leaders discussed. But the call comes after Sisi - who has backed the military campaign against Houthi militias in Yemen - proposed a unified Arab force to confront regional security threats.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph one to Tuesday instead Monday)