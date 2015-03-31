FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Egypt's Sisi talked on the phone Tuesday: White House
March 31, 2015

Obama, Egypt's Sisi talked on the phone Tuesday: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday, the White House National Security Council said.

There were no immediate details about what the leaders discussed. But the call comes after Sisi - who has backed the military campaign against Houthi militias in Yemen - proposed a unified Arab force to confront regional security threats.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph one to Tuesday instead Monday)

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

