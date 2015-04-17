Obama calls Saudi King Salman to discuss Yemen: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by telephone with Saudi King Salman on Friday to discuss developments in Yemen, the White House said in a statement.

It said Obama and King Salman agreed that a negotiated political solution was necessary to achieving lasting stability in Yemen, where Houthi rebels are battling supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour.

Obama also underscored the U.S. commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security, the White House said.