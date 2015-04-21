FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: U.S. warned Iran about shipping weapons to Yemen - MSNBC
#World News
April 21, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: U.S. warned Iran about shipping weapons to Yemen - MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States government has warned Iran against delivering weapons to Yemen that could be used to threaten shipping traffic in the region.

“We’ve been actually very straightforward to them,” Obama said in a televised interview on MSNBC’s “Hardball.”

“What we’ve said to them is that ‘if there are weapons delivered to factions within Yemen that could threaten navigation, that’s a problem.' And we’re not sending them obscure messages - we send them very direct messages about it,” Obama said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

