Obama to discuss Yemen humanitarian situation with Saudi king: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will tell Saudi Arabia’s King Salman that he is deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen, the White House said on Wednesday.

A civil war in Yemen escalated in March when a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia intervened to roll back the hold of Iran-allied Houthi militia over much of the country and to reinstate the government from its exile.

Obama will urge all sides of the conflict to avoid civilian casualties, White House officials told reporters on a call ahead of Salman’s visit to Washington on Friday.