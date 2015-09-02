FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to discuss Yemen humanitarian situation with Saudi king: White House
September 2, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to discuss Yemen humanitarian situation with Saudi king: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will tell Saudi Arabia’s King Salman that he is deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen, the White House said on Wednesday.

A civil war in Yemen escalated in March when a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia intervened to roll back the hold of Iran-allied Houthi militia over much of the country and to reinstate the government from its exile.

Obama will urge all sides of the conflict to avoid civilian casualties, White House officials told reporters on a call ahead of Salman’s visit to Washington on Friday.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

