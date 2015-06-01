Yemen's Houthis still hold three U.S. citizens: Sanaa official

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi militia is still holding three U.S. citizens, two of Yemeni and one of Somali origin, after one American and one Singaporean who had been missing left Yemen for Oman, an official in Sanaa said.

The American of Somali origin had been detained by Yemen’s government in Sanaa for several years on suspicion of links to al Qaeda before the Houthis seized the capital last year. It was not clear why the two other U.S. citizens were being held by the Houthis.