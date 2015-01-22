Yemeni parliament rejects president Hadi's resignation: TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s parliament on Thursday rejected the resignation offered by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Al Arabiya Television reported.

A government source said earlier that Hadi had tendered his resignation, not long after Prime Minister Khaled Baha offered his own to Hadi, who has spent months locked in a stand-off with Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement.

Al Arabiya also said the parliament would hold an emergency session on Friday.