Yemeni parliament rejects president Hadi's resignation: TV
January 22, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 3 years ago

Yemeni parliament rejects president Hadi's resignation: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s parliament on Thursday rejected the resignation offered by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Al Arabiya Television reported.

A government source said earlier that Hadi had tendered his resignation, not long after Prime Minister Khaled Baha offered his own to Hadi, who has spent months locked in a stand-off with Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement.

Al Arabiya also said the parliament would hold an emergency session on Friday.

Reporting By Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
