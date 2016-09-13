FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Qatari soldiers killed in Yemen: state news agency
September 13, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Three Qatari soldiers killed in Yemen: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Three Qatari members of a Gulf Arab military coalition have been killed during operations in Yemen, state media said, their country's highest single death toll in the 18-month conflict.

The soldiers died on Monday, state news agency QNA said, without giving any information on how or where they lost their lives.

Western-allied Qatar has sent around 1,000 ground troops to Yemen, Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported in September, the country's first reported involvement in the Saudi-backed offensive.

The Arab coalition is fighting to try to restore Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power after Iran-allied Houthi forces advanced on his temporary headquarters in the southern port city of Aden in March last year.

The fighting, which intensified after peace talks ended without a deal last month, has killed more than 10,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

