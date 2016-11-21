SANAA Arab coalition warplanes struck military sites in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, residents said, as two-day ceasefire that was marred by heavy fighting entered its final hours.

The raids hit army bases on a mountain overlooking the city, and the force of the explosions shook buildings as it rippled through several city neighborhoods, they said.

Sanaa is controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi movement, which still holds vast swathes of the country despite a nearly 20-month military campaign by the Saudi-led alliance aimed at restoring Yemen's exiled government.

A 48-hour ceasefire announced by Saudi Arabia which largely failed to halt nationwide combat is set to expire at noon (0900 GMT) on Monday.

The violence casts into doubt a U.N. peace proposal for the Houthis to quit main cities and Yemen's warring factions to form a national unity government.

