Russia's Putin to Iran: Immediate ceasefire needed in Yemen
March 26, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin to Iran: Immediate ceasefire needed in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called for an “immediate cessation of military activities” in Yemen in phone conversations with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

Iranian-backed Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi militias have seized large parts of Yemen. The conflict deepened on Thursday when warplanes from Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia attacked Houthi positions in Yemen, drawing protests from Tehran.

Putin and Rouhani also discussed six-power negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, expressing hopes for a successful outcome to talks in Lausanne, the Kremlin statement said.

Reporting By Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
