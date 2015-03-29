Yemen president fires predecessor's son, escalating power struggle

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) stands with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (C), and Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi during the 26th Arab Summit in Sharm al-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has fired his powerful predecessor’s son as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, a Yemeni official told Reuters, escalating a power struggle in the war-torn country.

Ahmed Ali Saleh and his father, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, wield major influence in army units fighting alonside the Houthi militia which has been hit by three days of Saudi-led air strikes.

President Hadi departed on Thursday from his last base in the southern Yemeni port of Aden, which is under siege by the Houthis and Saleh army loyalists, and is currently in Saudi Arabia.