FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi ambassador to U.S. says no 'formal' Saudi ground troops in Aden
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 2, 2015 / 4:28 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi ambassador to U.S. says no 'formal' Saudi ground troops in Aden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia does not have “formal” troops on the ground in Aden, Yemen, but sending them remains a possibility, the Saudi ambassador to the United States said on Thursday.

“The issue of using ground troops is always something that is on the table,” Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir said at an event in Washington. Yemen’s Houthi fighters seized a central district in Aden on Thursday in a blow to the Saudi-led coalition that has been try to curtail the group’s advances.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.