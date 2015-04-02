Saudi border guard killed by gunfire from Yemen: SPA agency

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian border guard was killed and 10 others wounded when their observation post came under fire from a mountainous area in Yemen, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday in comments carried by state news agency SPA.

Corporal Salman Ali Yahya al-Maliki, who was killed in the border province of Asir, is the first known Saudi fatality in the week-old military campaign the country has led against Houthi fighters in Yemen.