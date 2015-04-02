FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi border guard killed by gunfire from Yemen: SPA agency
April 2, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi border guard killed by gunfire from Yemen: SPA agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian border guard was killed and 10 others wounded when their observation post came under fire from a mountainous area in Yemen, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday in comments carried by state news agency SPA.

Corporal Salman Ali Yahya al-Maliki, who was killed in the border province of Asir, is the first known Saudi fatality in the week-old military campaign the country has led against Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

