Ground push may be needed in Yemen: Saudi source

DOHA (Reuters) - A ground offensive may be needed to restore order in Yemen, a Saudi source familiar with defense matters said on Thursday, hours after the kingdom began spearheading a campaign of air strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi militia.
“We can’t get our objectives in restarting the legitimate government by controlling the sky of Yemen ... a land offensive might be needed to restore order,” the source told Reuters.
