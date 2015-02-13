Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff from Yemen on security fears

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has suspended all work at its embassy in Yemen and evacuated its staff “due to the deterioration of the security and political situation” there, state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing an official at the foreign ministry.

Earlier on Friday, Germany and Italy said they had closed their embassies in Yemen, following other Western states worried about security as the Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi militia tightens its grip on power.