Yemen intervention aimed at protecting gov't in Aden: Saudi military spokesman
March 27, 2015 / 4:54 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen intervention aimed at protecting gov't in Aden: Saudi military spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The chief goal of the Saudi-led operation in neighboring Yemen is to secure the embattled seat of government in the southern city of Aden, spokesman for the coalition Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told a press conference in Riyadh.

“I want to confirm that the operation itself has as its main objective to protect the government in Aden,” Asseri said.

Aden is the last base of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose forces are effectively surrounded there after a week of fighting with Iran-allied Houthi militiamen, prompting two days of Saudi-led airstrikes.

Reporting By Angus McDowell; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey

