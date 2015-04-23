Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes throughout Yemen: residents

ADEN (Reuters) - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition pounded Houthi militiamen and military bases with at least 20 air strikes throughout Yemen on Thursday, residents said, despite Riyadh saying it was winding down its campaign.

On Tuesday, the Sunni Arab alliance announced an end to its month-old bombing campaign in Yemen but strikes have continued. A Saudi spokesman later said forces would continue to target movements of the Iran-allied Houthi militia.

Most of the raids hit Houthi vehicles and gatherings on battlefields pitting the group against supporters of president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in six central and southern provinces.

Several other air strikes hit military camps housing units loyal to the Houthis in the Western Red Sea port of Hodaida.

One strike hit Houthi tanks near Aden, a port in the south, residents told Reuters.

In Ibb in central Yemen, residents reported an intense series of strikes early on Thursday on Houthi positions and weapon warehouses in the region.

They said targets included a military base in the town of al-Kafr, unspecified sites in Hubaysh, as well as a college on the outskirts of Ibb and another in the nearby city of Yarim.

In Aden late on Wednesday, five Houthi militiamen were killed at a checkpoint while fighting against local forces and eight other Houthi fighters were killed in heavy clashes in southern Dalea province, pro-Hadi fighters said.