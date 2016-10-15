Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen on October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

RIYADH A Saudi-led coalition attacked a funeral in Yemen after receiving incorrect information that armed Houthi leaders were in the area, an investigative body set up by the coalition said on Saturday.

The Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) said coalition air operations officials also failed to obtain approval for the strike from commanders, a violation of protocol, according to the statement, carried by state news agency SPA.

The JIAT called for a review of rules of engagement and compensation for the families of victims.

