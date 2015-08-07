FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi soldier killed in cross-border shelling from Yemen
#World News
August 7, 2015 / 7:03 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi soldier killed in cross-border shelling from Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi soldier was killed by shelling from across the Yemeni border, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Friday.

The shelling killed a National Guard soldier in the southern Saudi border area of Nijran, according to a statement on SPA by the Arab coalition which has been bombing Houthi militia and army units loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, which control much of Yemen, since March 26.

Militias siding with exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who fled Yemen for Saudi Arabia in March, and army units trained and equipped by Gulf Arab countries have made advances against the Iranian-allied Houthis in recent weeks.

Saudi forces and the Houthis have been trading fire across the border since the Arab alliance began its operations.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
