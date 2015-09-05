FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten Saudi soldiers killed in Houthi strike on Yemen weapons store
September 5, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Ten Saudi soldiers killed in Houthi strike on Yemen weapons store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Ten Saudi soldiers were killed in Yemen when Houthi fighters attacked a weapons store on Friday, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Saturday on its Twitter account, quoting Brigadier-General Ahmed al-Asiri, the spokesman of the coalition.

This raises death toll among the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis to 60. The United Arab Emirates said 45 of its soldiers were killed, and five Bahraini soldiers were also killed.

Al Arabiya TV reported the same number of Saudi soldiers killed.

(This story has been reifled to add dropped word in headline)

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Alison Williams

