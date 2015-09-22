FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Saudi soldiers missing in Yemen, presumed in Houthi custody: Defense Ministry
#World News
September 22, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Two Saudi soldiers missing in Yemen, presumed in Houthi custody: Defense Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two Saudi soldiers strayed into enemy territory in Yemen and are presumed to be in the hands of the Iran-allied Houthi militia which the kingdom has been fighting for six months, a spokesman for the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Two soldiers from the Saudi forces are missing after they lost their way inside Yemeni territory and the evidence points to them being alive and detained by the Houthi militias,” Brigadier General Ahmed al-Asseri said in a statement.

Writing By Hadeel al-Sayegh; Editing by Noah Browning

